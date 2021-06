Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI): Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis on Wednesday was ruled out of the remaining part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Taking to Twitter, the franchise posted: "Gladiator @faf1307 will not be able to take further part in @thePSLt20 after a nasty collision earlier in the tournament. The star batsman will be flying back to South Africa. We wish the legend all the besthope he gets back on the field soon."The former South Africa skipper on Sunday had provided an update on his health after he injured himself while playing for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.