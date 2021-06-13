Cancel
Latest 1 EURO TO PKR exchange rates on,13th June 2021

By Muazzam Ahmed
bolnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 13th June 2021) in the currency market today. The buying rate of 1 EURO to PKR is Rs 188.5 and the selling rate of 1 EUR to PKR is Rs 190.50 in the open market on June 13th, 2021. Euro Rate In...

www.bolnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Rates#Pakistan#Pkr#Bol News
