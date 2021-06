Raven-Symoné made some major lifestyle changes and has shed a total of 28 pounds. The actress did an Instagram Live revealing her new look. With her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday by her side, the 35-year-old said, "Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin. You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."