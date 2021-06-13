Cancel
Apollo Beach, FL

Malayali engineer and son drown in sea in USA

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON: A youth from Kerala and his son drowned in a sea in the USA. The dead has been identified as Janesh (37), son of Baby Mathew (late) of Cheeranchira Purakkal and Marykutty, and his son Daniel. The accident happened at the Apollo Beach in Florida. — Janesh, an IT engineer was living with his family in Tampa in Florida. The accident happened when Janesh went to the beach with Daniel after work. Another person who tried to save them also met with an accident.

