Perham’s Mallory Belka is atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Class AA girls state golf championship at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan Tuesday, June 15. Marcus Belka, her twin brother, is in 10th place after shooting a first-round 78. According to boys head coach Peder Butenhoff, the leader is two under, “but about 15 guys are anywhere from +3 to +6 like Marcus, so he is in good contention to get on the podium of the top seven.”