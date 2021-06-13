Dow drama: Chargers reach Final Four with pair of nail-biters
Jun. 13—MOUNT PLEASANT — Dow High is going to Michigan State with dreams of a baseball championship. And the Chargers used a Chicago Cub-esque comeback to do it. After waiting out a 64-minute rain delay in the second inning of their Division 1 state quarterfinal against Hudsonville, the Chargers rallied from a two-run deficit in the seventh inning to win 8-7 at Central Michigan's Theunissen Stadium on Saturday.