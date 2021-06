On the heels of a 4-2 victory in Game 2 of their NHL semifinal series with the New York Islanders, the Tampa Bay Lightning knew they’d have a daunting task ahead of them with a raucous and hostile crowd awaiting them in Nassau Coliseum for Games 3 and 4. Despite the task ahead of them, the Lightning have proven to be a mature team time and time again during this postseason, able to close things out when the chips are down, particularly on the road.