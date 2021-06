A 9-year-old girl was seen on video criticizing her school board for putting Black Lives Matter posters around her school, despite a ban on political posters. The student, who said her name was Novalee, spoke at a Lakeville Area School Board meeting in Minnesota on June 8 where she said she saw signs about Black Lives Matter and poet Amanda Gorman on her teacher’s wall at Lakeview Elementary School. Novalee said these posters go against what the board said prior about having no politics in school.