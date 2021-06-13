Marion County students graduate from Mountaineer Challenge Academy

KINGWOOD — Five Marion County students were among a group of 56 students who recently graduated from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy’s Class 1-21.

A program of the West Virginia National Guard, students took part in virtual commencement exercises on June 4 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 73 graduates from 23 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. Maj. Gen. Phillip R. Cantrell congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.

Cadet Dylan Bayne, son of Brendon Bayne, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Bayne was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List, S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Terrence Booker, son of Jessica Plever, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Booker was recognized for receiving the Level One PT(3), Physical Training Award(2) as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Booker served in the leadership positions of assistant platoon leader and platoon leader.

Cadet Brandon Collins, son of Melissa Collins, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Collins was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Honor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Myles Davis, son of Adam and Amanda Davis, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 2. Davis was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Overall Most Improved as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Gabriel Harris, son of Chrystal Myers, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 3. Harris was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

All graduating cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. After graduation, cadets begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.

Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-21 South that begins in October. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.