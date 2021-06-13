Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, WV

Marion County students graduate from Mountaineer Challenge Academy

By Times West Virginian
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 10 days ago

KINGWOOD — Five Marion County students were among a group of 56 students who recently graduated from the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy’s Class 1-21.

A program of the West Virginia National Guard, students took part in virtual commencement exercises on June 4 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 73 graduates from 23 counties across the State of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation. Maj. Gen. Phillip R. Cantrell congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.

Cadet Dylan Bayne, son of Brendon Bayne, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Bayne was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List, S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Terrence Booker, son of Jessica Plever, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Booker was recognized for receiving the Level One PT(3), Physical Training Award(2) as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. Booker served in the leadership positions of assistant platoon leader and platoon leader.

Cadet Brandon Collins, son of Melissa Collins, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 1. Collins was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Honor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Myles Davis, son of Adam and Amanda Davis, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 2. Davis was recognized for receiving the Mentorship, Overall Most Improved as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Gabriel Harris, son of Chrystal Myers, of Fairmont, was in Platoon 3. Harris was recognized for receiving the Honor’s List as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

All graduating cadets have completed the 22-week residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. After graduation, cadets begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.

Applications are currently being accepted for Class 2-21 South that begins in October. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.

Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
103
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Education
County
Marion County, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
Kingwood, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Government
City
Kingwood, WV
Marion County, WV
Government
Marion County, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Collins
Person
Amanda Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement#Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.