Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Parker Records First Double-Double With Sky; Chicago Wins Second Straight Over Fever

WNBA.com
 10 days ago

● With its second consecutive victory over the Fever, the Sky is now 4-2 in the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Chicago came into today’s game tied for second in the Cup standings with the Atlanta Dream, trailing only the Connecticut Sun. Over the course of the Sky’s next eight games, half will be counted toward the Commissioner’s Cup (Indiana 6/12, Connecticut 6/17, New York 6/22 and Connecticut 6/27).

sky.wnba.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Teresa Weatherspoon
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Dawn Staley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Espn2#Parker Records#The Atlanta Dream#950th#The Minnesota Lynx#Espn2#The Sky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Skidding Sky expect Candace Parker (ankle) to make home debut vs. Fever

The skidding Chicago Sky have some much-needed reinforcement on the way. Forward Candace Parker is expected to return to the court after missing all but one game with an ankle injury, head coach James Wade said Tuesday. “We feel like she will [play Wednesday]," Wade told reporters on a Zoom...
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Parker returns and Sky beat Fever to end seven-game skid

Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a 13-year stint...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

INDIANAPOLIS -- Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79 on Saturday. Quigley's 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky (4-7) the lead for good at...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Parker makes home debut, Sky top Fever 92-76

Candace Parker made her long-awaited home debut for the Chicago Sky on Wednesday during a 92-76 victory over the Indiana Fever. Parker, who missed eight games with an ankle injury, managed just 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting. She grabbed 5 rebounds, had 2 assists and committed 4 turnovers in almost 18 minutes of action.
NBAswishappeal.com

Recaps: Parker, Quigley lead Sky to win over Fever

The Chicago Sky (4-7) earned their second-straight win against the Indiana Fever (1-11), 83-79, having the beat the Fever on June 9. The victory solidifies the Sky’s second place position in the Eastern Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings, with four games left to play for the Sky. Candace Parker recorded her first career double-double with Chicago, going for 20 points and 14 rebounds in just her third game played for the team.
NBAbuffalonynews.net

Candace Parker leads Sky past Liberty for 6th win in row

Candace Parker recorded a double-double in the first half and finished with a season-high 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Sky matched a club record with their sixth straight victory, beating the New York Liberty 92-72 on Tuesday. Parker, who missed Chicago's 93-85 home loss to...
Chicago, ILwciu.com

Candace Parker and the Sky look for their 4th straight win on The U

The Chicago Sky are looking for their 4th win in a row with Candace Parker back in the squad. Catch the Sky on The U as they kick off a series of games against East coast opponents. Tonight watch them tip-off against Connecticut Sun at 7P on The U. Then on Tuesday, June 22 the Sky travels to the Big Apple to take on the New York Liberty at 6P on The U.
NBANewsday

Turnover-prone Liberty routed by Candace Parker-led Chicago Sky

Too many turnovers aren’t usually a good recipe for success. Yet the Liberty escaped from Los Angeles Sunday with a win despite committing a season-high 30 of them. They were back at Barclays Center Tuesday night against Chicago, knowing they had a problem to fix. The Liberty arrived as the worst turnover team in the league, averaging 17.4 per game. The turnover topic came up at the morning shootaround.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Records double-double in loss

Brown produced 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 loss to the Bucks. Brown emerged as the team's third-best scoring option in the Game 3 loss. Although a host of role players have assisted in absorbing James Harden's output, Brown appears to have the steadiest floor of the group. He will receive the bulk of the minutes at shooting guard until Harden returns.
NBAWISH-TV

Chicago Sky end losing streak in win over Indiana Fever

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a...
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Posts double-double in win

Collins recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Collins might have needed 15 shots just to reach the 14-point threshold, but he still supplied value with his first double-double of the current postseason run. His scoring figures have been inconsistent and he has scored over 15 points in just two of his last five contests, but he's looked decent in a secondary role in the Hawks' offense thus far. He's averaging 14.1 points per game in the playoffs.
NBASacramento Bee

Charles passes Leslie on double-double list, Mystics win

Tina Charles had 20 points and 10 rebounds to pass Lisa Leslie for second on the WNBA's double-double list, helping the Washington Mystics beat the Los Angeles Sparks 89-71 on Thursday night. Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, has 158th double-doubles — one more than former Los Angeles...
NBAWNBA.com

Storm take second straight road win over Atlanta, 86-75

ATLANTA – Locking down on defense. Locking up the rebounds. That’s what helped the Seattle Storm lock up a two-game sweep of the Atlanta Dream. Jewell Loyd pumped in 20 points, and the Storm (9-2) kept Atlanta below 40 percent shooting for the second time this week while also winning the battle of the boards to secure an 86-75 victory on Friday night in Gateway Center Arena.
NBAorlandoecho.com

Seeking third straight win, Sky visit Lynx

Neither the Chicago Sky nor the Minnesota Lynx are at the .500 mark this season, but both have reason for optimism after recent results. The teams meet Tuesday night in Minneapolis with Chicago seeking its third straight win and Minnesota aiming to hit the elusive .500 benchmark. "We just wanted...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Sky win fourth straight

Kahleah Copper had 18 points and 8 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and 4 steals, and the Chicago Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win. Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on...