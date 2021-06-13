Parker Records First Double-Double With Sky; Chicago Wins Second Straight Over Fever
● With its second consecutive victory over the Fever, the Sky is now 4-2 in the inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Chicago came into today’s game tied for second in the Cup standings with the Atlanta Dream, trailing only the Connecticut Sun. Over the course of the Sky’s next eight games, half will be counted toward the Commissioner’s Cup (Indiana 6/12, Connecticut 6/17, New York 6/22 and Connecticut 6/27).sky.wnba.com