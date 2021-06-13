Cancel
Jefferson County, WV

Post 33 splits a doubleheader

Weirton Daily Times
 10 days ago

The Jefferson County Teramana Post 33 Legion baseball team earned a split on Saturday during the College Classic. In the first game, Post 33 bested Sandusky Post 83, 6-5, thanks to a five-run fifth inning. Caleb Blawut tossed the first 4 1/3 innings. Andrew Gresko earned the win in 2 1/3 innings of relief. He allowed one run on four hits, no walks and struck out 1. Jayden Sanders recorded the final out for the save. He walked one and punched out another.

