UFC 263 Bonus Report: Brandon Moreno earns bonus for title-earning finish of Deiveson Figueiredo

New UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno reflected on accomplishing his “dream of 15 years” after winning the 125lbs title at UFC 263. Moreno submitted his rival Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round with a rear-naked choke to become the promotion’s new 125lbs champion. It was an incredible win for Moreno in the rematch after the two fought to a split draw last December at UFC 256. For Moreno, the win proved without a doubt that he’s the top flyweight fighter in the sport right now.