“Someone’s Life Will Change This Week,” by Landing Bass Fishing’s Biggest Prize. The attention of the bass fishing universe is focused squarely on Lake Ray Roberts in North Texas this week, as 54 professional anglers compete in the 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. As Jeff “Gussy” Gustafson, Ed Loughran III, and Trevor McKinney dodge storms and snakes, tie knots, and devise plans to reach the pivotal final day of competition, they each opened their playbooks to provide us with their best guesses about how this year’s Classic will unfold.