Our famous Summer Discovery Playground program is back with another summer of great activities. We’ve got tons of fun activities for everyone, including games, arts and crafts, special events, snacks, and more! This program is designed for kids ages 4-12 (children must turn 4 by the start of the program). In case of inclement weather, call the Weather Hotline at 952.227.1411. Rain-out days will not be made up. No playground the afternoon of Friday, July 2. The registration deadline for all Summer Discovery Playground dates is: Monday, June 7. ATTENTION: Resident registration starts Monday, March 1 at 9am. To best fit the needs of Chanhassen residents, nonresident registration for the Summer Discovery Playground Program and Lake Ann Adventure Camp will start on Monday, March 8 at 9am. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, significant changes have been made to structure this program. Please visit us online at www.chanrec.com to review these changes prior to registration.