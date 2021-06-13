Post 33 splits DH, falls in championship

Post 8 Baseball picked up a 9-5 win in game one of a doubleheader and split with the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats on Wednesday falling in game two in a pitchers’ dual, 2-1. Post 22 went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning in game one thanks to three hits on the first three pitches of the game, but Jayden Wiebe settled in on the mound and allowing just another two runs to score in his three and two-thirds innings for the Eights. In the top of the fourth Elliot Leif and Jack Merkwan each singled and an error on Merkwan’s single allowed the Eights to pull to 4-3. Cade Hinkle hit a sac fly to tie the game at 4-4, Andy Gordon would then single in Maguire Raske and Bennett Dean tripled home Gordon for a four run fourth and give Post 8 the lead 6-4. Aaron Booth put stamp on the game hitting a two run homer off the foul pole in left field increase the lead to 9-5 in the top of the sixth inning. Jack Van Camp came in for the save in the seventh to close out the 9-8 win.