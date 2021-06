The 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins Saturday on a virtual basis with a 13-year-old from Tarzana and two from Orange County among the reduced field of 209. Irene Thomas graduated Friday from eighth grade at the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies, a fourth through 12th grade magnet school located in Tarzana. It kept its original name after moving to the site of the former Sequoia Junior High School in 1980.