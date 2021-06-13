No more emails: why I’m walking from Land’s End to John o’Groats

If we have learned anything from the last year, it’s the effects of being stuck in our homes for long periods of time. The sense of being trapped that came with the conditions of lockdown caused untold damage to a lot of us, but we are happy to see a return to some normality. In terms of UK visits, travel experts predict a surge in domestic tourism as people opt to take their summer holidays up and down the country. One such place that is expected to be popular this summer is The Trossachs National Park in Scotland.