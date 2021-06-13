Turning to sustainable global business: 5 things to know about the circular economy

Identifying, addressing current barriers to sustainable ocean financing. Oceans contain a diversity of renewable and non-renewable resources – like aquaculture, fisheries, oil, and gas deposits – that provide the intermediate inputs, such as waves and fish stocks, to support various ocean-based industries, including renewable energy and seafood production. The size of the global ocean economy, which includes fishing, shipping, offshore wind, maritime and coastal tourism, and marine biotechnology, was estimated at (U.S.) $1.5 trillion, or 2.5 percent of global gross value added in 2010. This value is growing rapidly, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was projected to increase to $3 trillion in 2030. This is likely an underestimate since many valuations do not include benefits that lack a market value, such as cultural, social and ceremonial values.