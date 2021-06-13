Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Turning to sustainable global business: 5 things to know about the circular economy

By UNDP/Sumaya Agha
UN News Centre
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the ever-increasing demands of the global economy, the resources of the planet are being used up at an alarming rate and waste and pollution are growing fast. The idea of a more sustainable “circular economy” is gaining traction, but what does this concept mean, and can it help save the planet?

news.un.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Global Economy#Unece#Gjenge Makers#The Us Government#American Jobs Plan#The European Union#Eu#African#Impl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
South Africa
News Break
United Nations
Related
Environmentwri.org

RELEASE: WRI, UNEP, GEF and Partners Launch Zero Carbon Building Accelerator

WASHINGTON (June 22, 2021) — Buildings are one of the largest contributors to climate change, accounting for nearly 40% of energy-related CO2 emissions. But they are also the biggest, most cost-effective climate mitigation solution available – making up 58% of urban mitigation potential. Today, World Resources Institute, with support from the Global Environment Facility, UN Environment Programme and World Green Building Council, among others, launched the Zero Carbon Building Accelerator (ZCBA) to speed up the transition to zero-carbon, efficient buildings around the world.
Environmentbostonnews.net

Environmental Technology Market Size Anticipated to Reach $690.3 Billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Environmental Technology Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Technological Solutions (Waste Valorization, Greentech, Nuclear Energy, Bioremediation), Application, Vertical (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the Environmental Technology Market is estimated at USD 552.1 billion in 2021 and...
Public Healthnewbusinessethiopia.com

Africa needs lots of resources for pandemic recovery

African countries need lots of resources to recover from COVID-19 pandemic, says the President of African Development Bank (AfDB). “The effects of the pandemic on the continent’s economy have been massive. Africa’s cumulative GDP losses are estimated between $145 billion and $190 billion. Africa will need a lot of resources to support its recovery. Low-income sub-Saharan African countries alone will need $245 billion by 2030, while all of sub-Saharan Africa will need $425 billion by 2030,” said AfDB President Dr Akin Adesina. He made the remark this morning speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of AfDB.
Energy Industrynewbusinessethiopia.com

ECA emphasizes criticality of private sector investment

The criticality of private sector energy generation investments in Africa to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 was emphasized today at an online ministerial session on trends of energy prices in Africa. ECA Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe noted on the occasion that investment in energy sector is critical for...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Axios roundtable on the circular economy

On Thursday, June 17, Axios' technology and business reporter Kia Kokalitcheva and climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman hosted an Expert Voices roundtable on sustainability and the circular economy. Katherine Lugar, President and CEO of the American Beverage Association, discussed cross-sector collaboration, and how the beverage industry is working to...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Modeling a circular economy for electronic waste

Think about how many different pieces of technology the average household has purchased in the last decade. Phones, TVs, computers, tablets, and game consoles don't last forever, and repairing them is difficult and often as expensive as simply buying a replacement. Electronics are integral to modern society, but electronic waste...
Economybolnews.com

SMEs key to sustainable economic growth: ITC

KARACHI: To ensure sustainable economic development, it is essential to support and work closely with the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as SMEs cover 70 per cent economic activities and a major source of job creation globally, experts said. Speaking at GRASP-KCCI stakeholders’ engagement workshop, organised at the Karachi Chamber...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

To Prevent Hunger, Climate Adaptation Requires Billions in Additional Annual Investments

Investments in agricultural research, water management, infrastructure can avert climate-fueled growth in hunger. In order to prevent the impacts of climate change from pushing an additional 78 million people into chronic hunger by 2050, annual global investments in agricultural research and development will need to increase by US $2 billion (or by 120%) between 2015 and 2050, according to a new study from researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). The study provides new insights into the costs of a range of investment scenarios for climate change adaptation, drawing from complex modeling of its ecological and human impacts.
EconomyPhys.org

The stag hunt: Why a circular economy is so difficult

We know we use far more resources per year today than the Earth manages to regenerate. And the warnings of the long-term negative consequences this will have are becoming increasingly clear—not only for the environment, but also for the economy and for social structures. One possible solution is to transition...
Labor Issueskgou.org

Business and Economy

The Teamsters Want To Unionize Amazon Workers. Here's What That Means. At a convention of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters this week, the union announced plans to create a special division focused on organizing Amazon workers across the country. American Airlines Passengers Could Be In For A Summer Of Delays...
Industryaquaculturealliance.org

Financing a sustainable ocean economy

Identifying, addressing current barriers to sustainable ocean financing. Oceans contain a diversity of renewable and non-renewable resources – like aquaculture, fisheries, oil, and gas deposits – that provide the intermediate inputs, such as waves and fish stocks, to support various ocean-based industries, including renewable energy and seafood production. The size of the global ocean economy, which includes fishing, shipping, offshore wind, maritime and coastal tourism, and marine biotechnology, was estimated at (U.S.) $1.5 trillion, or 2.5 percent of global gross value added in 2010. This value is growing rapidly, and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was projected to increase to $3 trillion in 2030. This is likely an underestimate since many valuations do not include benefits that lack a market value, such as cultural, social and ceremonial values.
Businesscircularonline.co.uk

EPA announces €625,000 funding opportunity for innovative Irish businesses in the circular economy

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its €625,000 funding opportunity for Irish enterprises to innovate, demonstrate and implement circular economy approaches in their business models. Speaking about the Green Enterprise: Innovation for a Circular Economy funding call, Laura Burke, Director General of the EPA said: “A ‘circular’ economy reduces...
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lacklustre climate targets are a risky proposition for South Africa

Every five years, the Paris Climate Agreement signatories must revisit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). These NDCs outline what each country intends doing over the next five years to reduce national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, South Africa's executive...
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

IMF Urges Top Polluters To Adopt Carbon Price Floor

The IMF on Friday issued a report calling for the world's top polluters to adopt an international carbon price floor, arguing it offered a "realistic prospect" to combat climate change. The multilateral agency said that carbon pricing was now widely accepted as the most important policy tool to achieve the...
EconomyGreenBiz

Here's a 'beautiful circular economy model' from emerging markets

Plumes of smoke rise from a mountain of electronics as untrained waste pickers burn motherboards and monitors to salvage gold and copper. Such an image has taken hold in the popular imagination, sparking distress for toxic, high-tech trash endangering workers and polluting ecosystems throughout the developing world. That concern is...
PoliticsBrookings Institution

What can the G-7 learn from China’s transition to climate-smart growth?

As the leaders of the G-7 gathered for their summit in the U.K., the elephant was not in the room: China and its transition to a climate-smart growth. Over the last decade, China’s CO2 emissions rose by 25 percent to 14.1 billion tons and on a per capita basis increased to 10.1 billion tons a year, just below the OECD average.