Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The heartbreaking funeral photo of the Belize police “was shot by Jasmine Harting, the daughter-in-law of Lord Ashcroft”, the mourners weep

By Justice News Flash Report
justicenewsflash.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeartbreaking photos show that the mourner at the Belize police funeral was allegedly shot and killed by Jasmine Harding, Lord Ashcroft’s daughter-in-law. A few days after Hartin’s death, Superintendent Henry Jemmott was put to rest, and the mourner sobbed. bail After being arrested for his death. 11. Henry Germot rests...

www.justicenewsflash.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belize#Police#Mourner#Weep#Saturdayimage#British#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetynewsbrig.com

Funeral held for Belize police chief Henry Jemmott

The Belize police chief allegedly shot by the daughter-in-law of a British billionaire was tearfully laid to rest over the weekend. Slain top cop Henry Jemmott, 42, was buried in his hometown of Dangriga on Saturday, two weeks after Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin, 32, allegedly shot him with his own service weapon.
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Billionaire’s Daughter-in-Law Explains How She Killed Cop in Belize

Jasmine Hartin, the daughter-in-law of British billionaire and political power broker Lord Michael Ashcroft, told police that she accidentally shot a top cop in Belize while practicing how to reload his service weapon during a boozing session after curfew on a deserted dock. Portions of Hartin’s statement to investigators were...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

French teenager stabs father to death, records it and posts video online

A teenager in France has been arrested after stabbing his father to death and then sharing images of the crime scene online, investigators said on Tuesday, June 8. The 17-year-old in Ploeren, a town of about 6,000 in the northwestern Brittany region, called police late Saturday, June 5, to say that “he had just stabbed his father to death in the family home”, prosecutor Francois Touron said in a statement. When police arrived at the home, they found the dead man’s body with multiple knife wounds, and arrested the son, who was under the influence of alcohol. Already, the teen had shared a video of the crime scene on social media, Touron said. Police quickly took down the video, and a psychological support unit was set up to help the recipients, and their parents, with any trauma from viewing the gruesome footage. According to investigators the teenager, after drinking at a party, made his way to the home where his father had been living alone for weeks after his wife and their two children moved out. He let himself in, took two knives from the kitchen, woke his father up in the bedroom and stabbed him, the prosecutor said. The boy told police he had wanted to put an end to his father’s violent behaviour, triggered by drinking, which he said had caused much suffering for the family. Last month, the boy’s mother filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and authorities opened a criminal investigation. She then left the family home with the couple’s two children. An investigating magistrate late Monday charged the teenager with voluntary manslaughter and the publication of images related to a crime involving bodily harm. The post French teenager stabs father to death, records it and posts video online appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public HealthNew York Post

Woman shows up to son’s funeral — after she was declared dead

Shocking video captured the moment an Indian woman unexpectedly showed up to a memorial for her late son — after she was declared dead of COVID-19. The woman, Mutyala Girijamma, was hospitalized at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada after testing positive for COVID-19 on May 12, Jam Press reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Pregnant Woman Held For 'Murdering' 3-Year-Old Stepson

The boy's paternal grandfather claimed that his daughter-in-law "disliked" the child. Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. A pregnant woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 3-year-old stepson. According to the child’s paternal grandfather, his daughter-in-law “disliked” the boy from her husband's first marriage and “used to beat him often.”