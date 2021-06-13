How To Impress When You Have 20 Minutes To Make Your Case

If you’re running a professional services firm, you already know that professional services engagements are notoriously difficult to estimate. Worse, estimates often create tension between you and the client right from the beginning. After all, everyone wants estimates so that they know what to expect! It’s a catch-22 for many entrepreneurs: if you overestimate, they might balk at your prices. If you underestimate, you run the risk of annoying the client when you ask for more, leaving them to wonder if they have been a victim of “bait and switch” tactics. If you don’t estimate at all, they may feel compelled to micromanage your team in an attempt to get costs down. When uncertainty is high, clients want reassurance.