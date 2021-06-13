Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How To Impress When You Have 20 Minutes To Make Your Case

By Massimo Cannizzo
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The UAE has a great support network for entrepreneurs and startups to help accelerate their growth- this was proven when the country was ranked first in the Middle East and fourth globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index (GEI) for 2020. Plus, the World Bank listed the UAE as 16th in their ease of doing business rankings last year.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Startup#Entrepreneur Media#Uae#The World Bank#Gellify#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
Related
Retailretailtechinnovationhub.com

Make an immediately positive first impression with your customers

No matter what business you run, you need to make sure that you are making a good first impression with your customers every time. Doing this is going to very often be the difference between overall success and failure, so it’s definitely something that you need to spend time looking into.
EconomyThrive Global

How to Make Your Business Work for You

If you’re running a professional services firm, you already know that professional services engagements are notoriously difficult to estimate. Worse, estimates often create tension between you and the client right from the beginning. After all, everyone wants estimates so that they know what to expect! It’s a catch-22 for many entrepreneurs: if you overestimate, they might balk at your prices. If you underestimate, you run the risk of annoying the client when you ask for more, leaving them to wonder if they have been a victim of “bait and switch” tactics. If you don’t estimate at all, they may feel compelled to micromanage your team in an attempt to get costs down. When uncertainty is high, clients want reassurance.
Worldpoandpo.com

Abu Dhabi announces resumption of cruise liners

In 2019, maritime tourism in Abu Dhabi witnessed impressive growth, resulting in a record-breaking year for the sector. Around 500,000 cruise visitors arrived in the Emirate’s ports throughout the year which marked a 46 percent increase compared to 2018. Similarly, the number of cruise calls witnessed a rise of 43 percent in 2019 to reach a total of 192.
Worlduaemoments.com

Abu Dhabi Adds These 6 Countries To Its Green List

Abu Dhabi added six new countries to it’s ‘Green List’ of countries of which passengers don’t need to quarantine upon arrival to UAE’s capital. The six new destinations include Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden. Three nations were removed from the list including Russia, Cuba or Kyrgyzstan. Travellers from...
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Fund to be launched for the first time on Nasdaq Dubai

• 3iQ Corp leads the negotiation with Dubai for the Bitcoin fund. • The Canadian Stock Exchange expects to trade above $200 million. Dubai celebrates its first Bitcoin fund on the 3iQ manager launched last Wednesday. The Canadian virtual currency manager 3iQ hopes to raise at least $200 million in the offering. This will create a new cryptocurrency purchasing boom by citizens in the UAE.
Worldgreensheet.com

IFC, East Africa Bank partner in Djibouti

Djibouti City, Djibouti, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 — Supporting a vital engine of economic growth that has been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, IFC today announced a trade finance guarantee facility to Djibouti-based East African Bank to help local companies engage in cross-border trade. IFC’s trade finance facility guarantee of...
Real Estatemorns.ca

Palm Jumeirah leads Dubai property expansion

Investments continue to pour into the Dubai real estate sector, according to updates from the Dubai Land Department (DLD). The real estate sector showed continuous flow of investments in May, recording 5,359 investments worth over AED11 billion ($3 billion), DLD explained. In addition, 11,387 new investors entered the market, comprising...
Energy Industryijglobal.com

World Bank approves loan for Burkina solar tender

The World Bank has approved $168 million in loans for the Burkina Faso Solar Energy and Access Project o improve rural electrification and support the procurement of 325MWp of solar PV and 335MWh of battery storage. Existing Subscriber?. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this...
Worldgobnewsonline.com

Absa Bank taps into Ghana’s $3.6 billion remittance market

Absa Bank Ghana has announced a partnership with MoneyGram, a major reliable and trusted brand in the remittance industry, to provide remittance services to Ghanaians. Through the partnership, both customers and non-customers of Absa Bank can receive their inbound remittances from any of the bank’s branch networks. Absa Bank’s partnership...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi boosts tourism recovery with Sojern’s co-op marketing solution

DUBAI - Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, announced an extension of their partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to drive further traveller demand into the Emirate using its Co-Op Marketing Programme. Following a successful pilot of the joint marketing programme, which has reached more than 3 million people so far, Abu Dhabi hotels have been able to increase direct bookings through a highly targeted, digital display and social media advertising campaign.
Public Healthbigrapidsnews.com

Dubai investment arm posts $5.1 billion loss amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s state-owned sovereign wealth fund announced Tuesday a net loss of $5.1 billion over the past year, highlighting the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought on its vast assets and the uncertainty around the emirate’s post-pandemic recovery. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the...
EconomyJanes

Mubadala to partially float Yahsat

The UAE's state-owned investment fund Mubadala announced on 21 June that it is floating a 30–40% stake in satellite communications subsidiary Yahsat. The listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) will involve a public offering to individual and other investors within the UAE, and a separate offering to qualified institutional and other investors in the country and from abroad.
Worldkelo.com

Abu Dhabi opens up free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is offering tourists free COVID-19 vaccinations that were previously restricted to UAE citizens and residency visa holders. There is no indication that the change applies to Dubai, the most populous emirate, or the other five emirates that make...
BusinessAdvanced Television

YahSat confirms IPO

Al Yah Satellite Communications (which trades as YahSat) and is fully owned by Abu Dhabi’s $243 billion sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment, has hired Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and HSBC Holdings as joint lead managers, according to an advertisement in local newspaper the National.
Fitnessdailyinfographic.com

How A Sauna Can Make You Your Best Self

Looking to lose weight, combat stress, regulate your hormones, sleep better, or improve your memory? A sauna is your ticket to all of the above. As someone who breaks a sweat even in the winter time, I’ve never really been drawn to saunas. Why would I want to sit in a box full of heat with no obvious reward? After reading this infographic, however, I’d be lying if I said “saunas near me” wasn’t in my search history.
Middle Eastvoticle.com

International KG Schools in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE is one of the most charming cities in the Middle East. With beautiful clean beaches and vast sand dunes, the city has a rich cultural heritage that houses famous mosques and palaces. The city is home to a multi-lingual population with an active and thriving ex-pat community.