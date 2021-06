Wherever you look, it is said, nationalism in Europe is rising. In Spain and Italy, the far right is making gains. On Monday the nationalist Sweden Democrats plunged the country into a political crisis by driving through a no-confidence vote in the centre-left prime minister. Yet the first round results of regional elections on Sunday in France, a major test of public opinion before presidential polls next year, dashed Marine Le Pen’s hopes of turning the vote into a launchpad for her run at the top job.