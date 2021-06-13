Cancel
Perfume meets sculpture in Paris auction

By Mary Cleary
Wallpaper*
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfile By is an olfactory art exhibition and auction taking place at Philips’ Paris location (15-24 June 2021). The collection is a collaboration between six contemporary artists and six perfumers, who have been paired together to create original olfactive sculptures. The collaborations feature well-known names in both disciples, such as...

www.wallpaper.com
Person
Yves Saint Laurent
#Auction#Perfume#Contemporary Art#Paris#Philips#Olfactive#Portuguese#Chlo#Israeli#Argentine#French#Viktor Rolf Flowerbomb#Vp
