Perfume meets sculpture in Paris auction

Edgar Degas, Femme Sortant du Bain (around 1886-88); 20th- and 21st-century Evening Sale, Christie’s, London, 30 June; estimate: £1.3m-£1.8m. Throughout the last two decades of his career, Edgar Degas was transfixed by women on the brink of motion—dancers stretching in preparation before a grand recital, or resting just after a performance. In this pastel on paper, the artist turned his eye toward a more intimate version of the same theme. A woman, blonde hair loosely piled on her head, reaches for a towel as she prepares to exit the bath. Femme Sortant du Bain has been in the same private collection for more than 20 years, according to Christie’s, and has not been seen publicly since the 1990s. It will be offered alongside another Degas pastel, Danseuse Rose (1896, est £2.5m-£3.5m), which has not been seen in public since it was sold in the sale of the Reader’s Digest Collection in 1998.