Bonefish Grill's Imperial Dip

I am so excited! I have a new gas grill! My sweet husband bought it for me. A few years ago, he bought a wood pellet grill that he uses for smoking turkey breasts and whole hams during the holidays. When the weather is nice, we usually turn to our charcoal grill for optimal flavor and doneness. Our old gas grill finally bit the dust, though, and I asked for a new one so that I could experiment with some recipes this summer. Recently, I have become interested in the art of grilling and, with my new gas grill all set up on the back patio, I am testing out some fresh, new recipes. Whether you use a charcoal, pellet, or gas grill, I highly recommend these tasty recipes — they are already new favorites at my house.