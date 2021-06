If you've ever ordered Taco Bell, then you know just how delicious many of the menu items are. From basic tacos to burritos to Crunchwraps, Taco Bell is an obvious go-to for people when they're craving something a little indulgent. Many people are very familiar with what's arguably the most delicious item on Taco Bell's menu: the bacon club chalupa, which showcases chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheese, ranch, and guacamole, all wrapped up in a delicious chalupa shell. While it is easy and convenient to get one straight from Taco Bell, what if there were a way to elevate the recipe and make it right in your own home?