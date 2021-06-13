Jason Sudeikis is ‘still heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship’ ⋆. – EzAnime.net
In early January, we learned that Olivia Wilde had started dating Harry Styles. Their relationship started weeks, maybe months, earlier when she directed Harry in Don’t Worry Darling. Their relationship came as a surprise to Jason Sudeikis, who had been Olivia’s baby’s partner / lover / dad for years, only to see that relationship fade last fall. As Olivia ran saying that her relationship with Jason had practically ended throughout 2020, sources claimed that Jason was convinced that Olivia had left him as soon as he started working with Harry.debatepost.com