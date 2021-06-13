Jason Sudeikis is ‘still heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship’ ⋆. – EzAnime.net

At a TV studio in West London in late April, Jason Sudeikis is gamely attempting to re-create the iconic 1972 Cosmopolitan magazine centerfold shot of Burt Reynolds for EW's photographer. Like Reynolds, Sudeikis is sporting a mustache, which he has grown to portray the titular role of an American football coach-turned-British Premier League soccer team manager on the beloved Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso. But that's where the similarities end. While Reynolds was lying naked on a bearskin rug, Sudeikis is stretched atop a wooden bench in Lasso's locker-room set. The Saturday Night Live veteran is also fully clothed. The revealing part happens when a stylist asks Sudeikis if he wants to see the shots the photographer has taken. It is an opportunity 99 people out of 100 in this situation would take. Not Sudeikis. "No, I trust you. Read the sign," says the star, 45, pointing to a piece of paper his character placed on the wall of the locker room in the very first episode of the show. A piece of paper that simply yet profoundly reads BELIEVE.