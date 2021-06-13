Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Airbnb on the stock market is a hit

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb went public on December 10. She had worked out a price range per share of 56 and 60 dollars, before setting the price at 68 dollars. Back on its first trading session, which allowed the housing platform to recover $ 3.4 billion. Airbnb on the stock market is a...

debatepost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Real Estate#Abnb#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Housing
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
StocksStreet.Com

This Is a Market for Stock Picking But the Strength Is Narrow

The action is a little slow and choppy this morning but breadth is already 2 to 1 positive and there are over 250 new highs. The pockets of strong momentum are limited with only about 10 stocks trading up more than 10%, but traders are hunting for opportunities and creating some movement out there.
StocksHerald & Review

These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Help You Beat the Next Stock Market Crash

It's hard to overemphasize the positive impact that legendary investor Warren Buffett has had on the investing world. After more than half a century at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Buffett continues to contribute to the collective knowledge base through his witty, down-to-earth comments on the state of the stock market and his preferred investing strategy.
Stocksyicaiglobal.com

China’s Public Funds Hit Record High in May, Boosted by Strong Stock Market

(Yicai Global) June 23 -- China’s public funds reached a record CNY22.91 trillion (USD3.54 trillion) last month thanks to a surge in the stock market, according to data from the Asset Management Association of China. The funds rose CNY402.3 billion (USD62.1 billion) from the end of April, with stock funds...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after halting the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than a dozen 5 points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.
Stocksnewagebd.net

Stocks extend record rally, market cap hits all-time high

Dhaka stocks advanced for the fifth day on Monday, with the key index hitting a near 41-month high as investors increased share buying with the expectation of better gains. DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, soared by 0.92 per cent, or 56.00 points, to close at 6,125.41 points on Monday.
Stockswmleader.com

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Nvidia ‘Working on Remarkable Things’

Stocks rose Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress the economy has shown “sustained improvement” but the recovery has accelerated inflation. “Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen, and real GDP this year appears to be on track to post its fastest rate of increase in decades,” Powell said in written comments ahead of the House panel hearing.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq hits record, growth stocks lead

* Consumer disc leads S&P sector gainers; utilities weakest. * Dollar, gold dip; crude ~flat; bitcoin rises >3%. June 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ HITS RECORD, GROWTH STOCKS...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Airbnb's $90 Billion Market Cap Actually Be a Bargain?

With a market cap of about $90 billion, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is trading for a higher valuation than Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings combined. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 10, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers explain why that doesn't necessarily mean the stock is expensive.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

ISpecimen IPO: ISPC Stock Hits the Nasdaq Exchange

An iSpecimen IPO is here! The company recently filed to go public with the SEC. Now investors want to know all the details about iSpecimen stock. Is iSpecimen a good investment opportunity? Here’s what we know…. ISpecimen IPO: Business Overview. ISpecimen was created in 2009 to provide researchers with the...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Fun Stocks to Buy to Introduce Your Kids to the Stock Market

Although two major equity indices are near their all-time highs, investors are less enthusiastic about looking for stocks to buy. Declining Covid-19 case rates are seemingly baked into multiple asset valuations and causing the lull. However, this may be the perfect time to slow down and teach your kids about investing for the future.
Business101 WIXX

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne eyes over $7 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc, backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, is aiming for a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing on Monday. SentinelOne, whose other investors include venture capital backers Tiger Global, Sequoia...
Stocksmacaubusiness.com

Major stock market indices worldwide

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday. The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading. The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading. The Hang Seng Index had no trading. The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading. The Straits...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Consider if the Stock Market Crashes

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has gained popularity in the past few years as an investment manager behind a well-performing group of exchange-traded funds (ETF's) that are followed closely by folks on Wall Street and Main Street alike. The fund posted excellent performance in 2020. Interestingly, Cathie...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Moves to Make If the Stock Market Plummets Tomorrow

The stock market is one endless rollercoaster of ups and downs, and there's always a chance that another downturn is around the corner. Despite the phenomenal returns the stock market has earned over the past year, it can't keep climbing forever. Sooner or later, the market is bound to crash.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 0.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 6,080-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 60 points or 1.9 percent on its way to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,280-point plateau although it's ripe for consolidation on Thursday. The global forecast...
StocksBusiness Insider

Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed. For the day, the index advanced 21.73 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,174.87 after trading between 3,159.20 and 3,182.75. Volume was 2.47 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 274 gainers and 239 decliners. Among the actives, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.01 percent, while CapitaLand rose 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust improved 0.47 percent, City Developments gained 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.46 percent, DBS Group spiked 1.38 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.16 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.98 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.82 percent, SATS tanked 1.22 percent, SembCorp Industries increased 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 0.97 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 1.66 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and SingTel both rallied 1.29 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.50 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.05 percent and Comfort DelGro, Thai Beverage and Genting Singapore were unchanged.
StocksBusiness Insider

Continued Consolidation Called For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 50 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the financial shares, property stocks and resource companies were tempered by support from the oil stocks. For the day, the index lost 33.19 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 3,556.56 after trading between 3,547.19 and 3,592.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 20.02 points or 0.83 percent to end at 2,387.91. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China fell 0.32 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 0.89 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.72 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.02 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.09 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 6.18 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 6.42 percent, Yanzhou Coal jumped 1.81 percent, PetroChina perked 0.77 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.43 percent, Baoshan Iron surrendered 2.99 percent, Gemdale declined 1.32 percent, Poly Developments retreated 2.98 percent, China Vanke sank 2.10 percent and China Fortune Land cratered 3.71 percent.
StocksBusiness Insider

Win Streak Likely To End For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 400 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,370-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks. For the day, the index jumped 157.77 points or 0.92 percent to finish at the daily high of 17,371.29 after trading as low as 17,279.70. Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.37 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.46 percent, CTBC Financial slid 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.08 percent, First Financial collected 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial and Taiwan Cement both eased 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.16 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.67 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.44 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.31 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.28 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 1.85 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.92 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent and Asia Cement was unchanged.