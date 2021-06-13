Airbnb on the stock market is a hit

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft ahead of the FOMC statement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed. For the day, the index advanced 21.73 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,174.87 after trading between 3,159.20 and 3,182.75. Volume was 2.47 billion shares worth 1.31 billion Singapore dollars. There were 274 gainers and 239 decliners. Among the actives, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.01 percent, while CapitaLand rose 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust improved 0.47 percent, City Developments gained 0.66 percent, Dairy Farm International sank 0.46 percent, DBS Group spiked 1.38 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 1.16 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.98 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.82 percent, SATS tanked 1.22 percent, SembCorp Industries increased 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines skidded 0.97 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 1.66 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and SingTel both rallied 1.29 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.50 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.05 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.05 percent and Comfort DelGro, Thai Beverage and Genting Singapore were unchanged.