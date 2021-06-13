The universe of Assassin’s Creed is enriched and structured with new formats and labels | Xbox one

The next Assassin's Creed game will reportedly be bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and perhaps the biggest entry in the series yet. One of the biggest criticisms lodged against the modern Assassin's Creed games -- Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- are they are too big and bloated with content. When Assassin's Creed first emerged on the scene it was a semi-linear stealth-action series set in open-world environments but not proper open-worlds. In the modern day, Assassin's Creed is far less linear, is an action RPG, and takes place in vast open-worlds. The more the series gets away from its roots, the more pushback there is from fans who played some of these earlier entries. Not everyone is unhappy with the shift, but there are plenty of fans, including many hardcore fans, who yearn to see the series go back to what it once was. That said, it doesn't sound like that's going to happen with the next installment in the series.