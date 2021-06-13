The universe of Assassin’s Creed is enriched and structured with new formats and labels | Xbox one

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOver the years and episodes, the Assassin’s Creed saga has carved out a place for itself in our gaming universe. With a dozen main titles and almost as many secondary ones (mobiles, portable consoles, etc.), the series has told us many stories. But video games are not the only area in which our hooded friends shine.

Video Gamesgameranx.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Confirmed To Receive New Expansions

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a massive one and it was also touched on again during Ubisoft’s latest stream event. E3 2021 is a bit different this year as we’re not dealing with an in-person conference setup, but instead, we have different digital streams to sit in on and watch. One of those streams was the Ubisoft Forward. It was during this stream that we received a bit of insight as to what’s coming out later this year and even content in the works for 2022.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris reveal at Ubisoft Forward

It’s been barely a year since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came out, and we’re already in for a treat with the Siege of Paris coming soon this summer. Siege of Paris will be a free update to those who already own the game and will be introducing a brand new way to explore history during the Viking Age as well as incorporating one handed sword combat to gameplay.
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhala crashes inexplicably for some players

Some Assassin's Creed Valhalla players are reporting abnormal behavior with the game. After just a few minutes of gameplay, the game crashes without any apparent reason. This happens subsequent to Ubisoft Connect failing, again, without presenting any symptoms. There aren't any know workarounds or fixes for this issue at this...
Video GamesComicBook

Assassin's Creed 2022 Report Is Sure to Divide Fans

The next Assassin's Creed game will reportedly be bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and perhaps the biggest entry in the series yet. One of the biggest criticisms lodged against the modern Assassin's Creed games -- Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- are they are too big and bloated with content. When Assassin's Creed first emerged on the scene it was a semi-linear stealth-action series set in open-world environments but not proper open-worlds. In the modern day, Assassin's Creed is far less linear, is an action RPG, and takes place in vast open-worlds. The more the series gets away from its roots, the more pushback there is from fans who played some of these earlier entries. Not everyone is unhappy with the shift, but there are plenty of fans, including many hardcore fans, who yearn to see the series go back to what it once was. That said, it doesn't sound like that's going to happen with the next installment in the series.
Video Gameslakebit.com

The Assassin’s Creed games in order: a look at the 24 Assassin’s Creed games released to date

Assassin’s Creed has been a huge success to date, so it is time to look back at what this video game series has offered over the years. And there are quite a few Assassins Creed games available right now: apart from the twelve core games which came out since the original hit the shelves back in 2007, several spin-offs have been released to date as well, with Viking adventure Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being the latest game put out by Ubisoft.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Ubisoft supporting Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla into year 2 with more DLC

The second big piece of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, got a release window at Ubisoft Forward E3 2021. Surprisingly, Ubisoft also committed to supporting Valhalla into its second year of release, a first for the series. As the title suggests, the upcoming expansion takes Eivor to 9th century West Francia and centers around the sacking of Paris and the fight against the Vikings and Charles III. However, other than a hint that Odin would be involved, the only upcoming DLC we know of for sure is the Discovery Tour.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour, Paris expansion detailed

An Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour and new Siege of Paris expansion were today confirmed at Ubisoft Paris. The news was made alongside the affirmation that Valhalla will be supported long into its second year, a first for the franchise according to Ubisoft. “Set in Francia, [Siege of Paris] will...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

E3 2021: Assassin’s Creed is Getting Another Discovery Tour

Ubisoft’s post-launch support is famously brilliant and that’s not changing with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as the game enters its second year of post-release updates. Ubisoft has announced today during the publisher’s E3 2021 show, Ubisoft Forward, that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be playing host to a Discovery Tour, similar to those found in Origins and Odyssey, and we’ve also been given our first look at the upcoming Siege of Paris expansion.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is heading to Paris this summer

Hot off the heels of Eivor’s Irish tour, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be shuffling us off to Paris this summer. We got a new look at the upcoming DLC The Siege Of Paris at tonight’s Ubisoft Forward event, and it seems Ubi have even more viking adventures planned for us over the next year too. From a Discovery Tour that’ll let you see how the regular folks in viking times lived, to more DLCs next year (that might be taking us to Muspelheim).