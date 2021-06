In the history of underdog sports stories, I think I may have found the urtext: a dramatic true tale of unlikely triumph over adversity and the odds — by a team of plucky orphans no less — so primal and insistently button-pushing that it seems to have inspired all other similarly themed athletic fictions that came after it. I speak of the Mighty Mites of Texas, the high school football team of a Fort Worth orphanage that, in the first half of past century went from Nowheresville to the Texas state championship, under the inspirational leadership of coach Rusty Russell. Russell, a coaching legend credited with developing the spread offense, was a World War I veteran who, blinded by mustard gas, is said to have vowed to devote his life to helping others if he regained his sight.