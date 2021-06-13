Cancel
Stocks

Chinese rival of TikTok ready to raise $ 6 billion on the stock market

By Ty Davis
 10 days ago

Chances are you’ve never heard of Kuaishou and yet, its IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange could be the biggest in the tech sector since Uber’s in 2019. Unknown in the West, this application is all the rage in China, a country in which it is registered as TikTok’s biggest rival. For good reason, Kuaishou claims 480 million monthly active users and recorded an impressive 50% growth in revenues over the first nine months of 2020.

