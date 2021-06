Those Helium miners sold out for $925 each. Too risky for me, but I just bought a computer for bitcoin mining. I'll be mining by next week, once I get one up and running I'm doing more. Going to see how much my electric bill goes up and see if it's worth it. Tracking how much I earn each day in an excel sheet and transferring all asap to my bitcoin wallet. Don't have a nice setup like @ but this first one is my starter pack. I'll branch out if It comes smooth.