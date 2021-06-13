Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) to Underperform

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.