Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) to Underperform
OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.38. Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.slatersentinel.com