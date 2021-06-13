Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) to Underperform

By Carol Hyndes
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43. Altium has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $30.38. Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Software#Design Tool#Almff#Board And Systems#Altium Designer#Circuitstudio#Circuitmaker#Nexus#Tasking#Altium Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSRXD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Senior stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Senior has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Trading Down 5.3%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $39.08. 10,899,505 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.25. Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDS-A. Cowen raised their target price...
Marketstickerreport.com

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

OXBDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €569.22 ($669.67).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €76.00 Price Target

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($77.83).
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Head to Head Comparison

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability. This table compares CCUR and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $34.25. McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNDNF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.58.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

MJDLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KWPCY stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.22. Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.