FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Boosted by Analyst
Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harbour Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.slatersentinel.com