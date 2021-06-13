Cancel
Netflix’s new sci-fi movie is the number one movie today

By Sandy Richardson
Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t reached the middle of 2021 yet, but it’s already set to go into the history books as the best year ever. NetflixA selection of original science fiction films. So far we’ve seen Anthony Mackie off the wire Draw 66 million huge streams South Korea’s space opera space brooms Generates 26 million solids, while army of the dead It technically fits this genre due to the presence of inexplicable robotic zombies and a possible time loop, not to mention the suffocating nail barrette. Oxygen The thrill of surviving stealthilyEverything worked well on the top ten most viewed list.

