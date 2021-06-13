Cancel
RUMOR on Halo: the first images of the series of Paramount + and Spielberg on the run, a teaser approaching?

By Ty Davis
debatepost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement of a series Halo through Microsoft and Amblin Television, the production company of Steven Spielberg, dates from 2013. The project has known many obstacles since, but an entire season of 10 episodes had finally been ordered in 2018 for a broadcast on Showtime. Kyle Killen will be there showrunner, Otto Bathurst the director and Pablo Schreiber the Master Chief, alongside actress Yerin Ha who will play Quan Ah.

