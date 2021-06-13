RUMOR on Halo: the first images of the series of Paramount + and Spielberg on the run, a teaser approaching?
The announcement of a series Halo through Microsoft and Amblin Television, the production company of Steven Spielberg, dates from 2013. The project has known many obstacles since, but an entire season of 10 episodes had finally been ordered in 2018 for a broadcast on Showtime. Kyle Killen will be there showrunner, Otto Bathurst the director and Pablo Schreiber the Master Chief, alongside actress Yerin Ha who will play Quan Ah.