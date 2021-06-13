RUMOR on Halo: the first images of the series of Paramount + and Spielberg on the run, a teaser approaching?

Steven Spielberg has taken another step into the world of streaming. The acclaimed filmmaker, who once seemed publicly averse to the idea of streaming, has just signed a deal for his Amblin Partners production company to produce multiple movies for Netflix per year. But this doesn’t mean all of Spielberg’s new films are going straight to the streamer. Amblin Partners also has an ongoing deal with Universal for theatrical releases, so this deal appears to be more about Spielberg recognizing that the entertainment landscape is shifting and adapting to that reality.