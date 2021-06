In an interview a few Fridays ago, Gary Barta spoke about how Iowa athletics has internally called this the “year of champions.”. The academic year with five Big Ten championships, a national wrestling title, a Final Four field hockey team, a top-10 men’s basketball team and remarkable individual accomplishments from the likes of Luka Garza, Caitlin Clark and Spencer Lee, isn’t quite over. The last thing on the 2020-21 calendar starts Wednesday and finishes Saturday: the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.