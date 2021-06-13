Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.slatersentinel.com