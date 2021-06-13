Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.