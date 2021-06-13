TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million
Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report sales of $82.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $83.30 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.slatersentinel.com