TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.45 Million

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report sales of $33.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.