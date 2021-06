Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) has withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse after the end of the seventh stage to return to France. After a successful individual time trial in which he finished in the second position 40 seconds behind the day's winner Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) the rider has left the race to return to his home country. The reason behind this is that his partner Marion Rousseau -journalist and former cyclist- is going to give birth to their first child.