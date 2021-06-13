Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.00

ATD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.69.