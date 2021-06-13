Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.00
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.43.slatersentinel.com