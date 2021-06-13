Cancel
Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$20.00

By Sam Norman
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.43.

slatersentinel.com
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Yamana Gold

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) on Monday, setting a price target of $6.8, which is approximately 53.50% above the present share price of $4.43. Guy expects Yamana Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2021.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $85.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.05.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$9.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.
Stockstickerreport.com

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Cameco worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €569.22 ($669.67).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

ATD.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$82,411.94. B2Gold stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.44....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

National Bankshares Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$3.00

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNE. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.80.