L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L'Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. L'Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.