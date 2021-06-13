CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of Covid-19 On Sustainable Palm Oil Market 2021 Strategic Analysis| Top Companies-United Plantation Berhad, Sime Darby plantation sendirian Berhad, SIPEF group Belgium, Hap seng Plantation Holdings Berhad

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 2021-06-13

The”Global Sustainable Palm Oil Market 2021” research report gives us a close idea of the qualified and comprehensive breakdown of Sustainable Palm Oil market. The report mainly divides the Sustainable Palm Oil market as per different applications, key manufacturers, basic Sustainable Palm Oil industry definitions, and different types of products. To...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

houstonmirror.com

Europe Olive Oil Market Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

In the long term, olive oil is considered the most productive sector in Europe. It is an integral part of the consumption patterns of European consumers, like the rising interest in healthier cooking and the Mediterranean diet. Olive oil is a potent anti-inflammatory agent and has been seen to protect against heart disease. It lowers blood pressure and infection while also preserving LDL particles from oxidation and possibly preventing blood clotting. The increasing interest in trying out exotic cuisines like Italian and Spanish has mainly contributed to the increased popularity of olive oil across Europe.
theedgemarkets.com

Sime Darby Plantation to develop two new biogas power plants with Cenergi

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s (SDP) subsidiary SDP Renewable Energy Sdn Bhd (SDPRE) plans to develop two new biogas power plants with the largest grid-connected palm oil mill effluent (POME) biogas developer in Malaysia, Cenergi SEA Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary Cenergi RE Sdn Bhd (Cenergi). In a statement...
MarketWatch

Novavax files for provisional approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Australia

Novavax Inc. said Friday it has filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Australia. "The company's application to the TGA marks the first complete application for provisional approval of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine in Australia," the company said in a statement. The move comes just days after Novavax filed for approval of the vaccine in the U.K. with the completion of a rolling submission to the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The submission was based on late-stage data from about 45,000 patients that the company said showed high efficacy and well-tolerated safety, including against variants of Covid-19. The company is planning to submit filings to other regulators in key markets, including Europe, Canada, New Zealand and the World Health Organization, as well as other markets around the world. In the U.S., Novavax expects to submit the complete package to the FDA by year-end. Shares were down 0.7% premarket, but have gained 35% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
chatsports.com

Global Amber Glass Vials Market 2021 In-Depth Study and Covid-19 Effect Analysis By Top Companies and Forecast to 2026

Global Amber Glass Vials Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 includes an in-sight study of the market covering valuable insight into the current state of the local and global markets. The report focuses on market size, industry-particular process, product type, players, and production & consumption analysis considering major factors, cost structure. The report covers both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to develop this research report. The research report of the global Amber Glass Vials market renders a detailed analysis of the growth stimulants and opportunities that will drive industry expansion in the forecast period 2021-2026.
rigzone.com

Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at oil prices, the potential restart of Iran nuclear talks, Shell's pushback on breakup calls and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
AFP

Marginalised Ivorians lament 'curse'of oil

African governments typically hail the discovery of oil and gas as a blessing, but poor villagers in southern Ivory Coast are among those who say it can also be a curse. On the petroleum-rich coastline of Jacqueville, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Ivory Coast's economic hub of Abidjan, locals say they have yet to benefit from a decades-old bonanza. Workers are busy setting down a third pipeline, cutting across farms and villages, to help bring gas from offshore rigs to power stations. But in the village of Addah, found at the end of a bumpy, dusty road, people say they have yet to see any trickle-down from the boom and complain the whole issue is shrouded in secrecy.
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
The Independent

Our future depends on helping developing countries ditch coal power

If coal were a country, it’d be the single-largest greenhouse gas emitter by a long shot. In 2020, coal combustion released 13.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, accounting for 39 per cent of CO2 emissions.To head off the worst impacts of climate change and make the Paris Agreement a reality, we have to break our coal habit for good and hasten the shift to clean energy without leaving anyone behind. This is an imperative everywhere, but the steepest political and socioeconomic barriers to progress are in the developing world. As leaders gather in Glasgow next month for Cop26,...
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
Rebel Yell

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market 2021: Will Rapidly Grow in Future by Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Demand Synopsis and Forecast to 2028 | WaterBit, Netafim, Robert Bosch

Smart plantation management systems are systems that monitor the crop’s health, soil moisture, temperature, humidity, and light intensity. Smart plantation management systems such as the smart irrigation control systems regulate the supply of water based on the data collected by its soil moisture sensors. They generate alerts and notifications for farmers and assist them in monitoring and tracking crop health. Smart plantations are capable of reducing the operational costs in large farmlands as well as averting crop failure.
KTLA

Earth gets hotter, deadlier despite decades of global climate talks

World leaders have been meeting for 29 years to try to curb global warming, and in that time Earth has become a much hotter and deadlier planet. Trillions of tons of ice have disappeared over that period, the burning of fossil fuels has spewed billions of tons of heat-trapping gases into the air, and hundreds […]
Robb Report

As the Global Supply Chain Falters, Restaurant Costs Are Soaring

What the Kwasi Moses’s meme lacked in visual flair, it made up for in impact. Last week the California-based chef shared on his Instagram a straightforward list of ingredients and supplies, comparing what they cost a year ago against today: The price of fryer oil had more than doubled since 2020. The cost of takeout boxes had increased by nearly four times. And a case of chicken wings had spiked 388 percent. The post struck a nerve. Soon, the food corner of Instagram was inundated with chefs and restaurateurs reposting this simple image on their feeds and in their stories to...
