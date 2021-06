Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $140,460,750.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.