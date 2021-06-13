ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group
ACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.31.slatersentinel.com