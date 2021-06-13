ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.78.