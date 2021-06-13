Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group

By Bryan LeMar
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACO.X has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.31.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atco#Ubs#Tse#Aco#Ubs Group#Aco X#Royal Bank Of Canada#Csfb#National Bank Financial#Cibc#Credit Suisse Group#Hold#Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd#Atco Atco Ltd#Atco Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$4.50

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.19.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.93.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TSE:OBE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.50

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

AX.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.69.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 38,104 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 4,336.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
MarketsWKRB News

Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.78.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$16.50

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$13.00

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIL. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$76.00

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Shares of TSE:BAM.A opened at C$60.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.52 billion and a PE ratio...