Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.