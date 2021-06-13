Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

By Floyd Graber
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.20.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Bank Of Canada#Western Canada#Stock#Biref Rrb#Td Securities#Scotiabank#Bmo Capital Markets#Birchcliff Energy Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$173.00

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares....
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to “Buy”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XEC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Wyoming Statetheenterpriseleader.com

Bank of Montreal Can Sells 96,904 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.53.
StocksWKRB News

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $3,930,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €569.22 ($669.67).
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on July 15th

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 110.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Evertz Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

ET stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.15.
MarketsWKRB News

Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CSFB

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.69.