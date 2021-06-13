Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By Steve Fairfield
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Strip Steel#Investment#Goldman Sachs Group#Special Steel#Metal Forming#Voestalpine Ag#Vlpny#Alphavalue#Morgan Stanley#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Hold#Voestalpine Daily Enter#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “
Boston, MAslatersentinel.com

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$51.08 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce sales of $51.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.26 million and the highest is $52.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “
Economymodernreaders.com

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “. A number of other equities analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $371.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $371.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.40 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $437.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “. Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sandvik AB (publ) from an...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “. Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$247.19 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce sales of $247.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.25 million and the lowest is $247.13 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $126.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Other equities research analysts...