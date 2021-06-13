We need to separate sport and politics. But also recognise that they’re inseparable

( © Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images) It’s Pride Month, which means the spotlight is shined on the LGBTQIA+ community. And while rainbow insignia can now be seen on just about everything, I wanted to take a look at one segment of American life that still lacks adequate LGBT+ representation: the sports world. Sure, our society at large has come a long way at showing allyship and support toward this community, but “gayness” is still not necessarily associated with male athletes, particularly those in the Big Four. We see a lot more representation in women’s leagues, with such past and present stars as soccer's Megan Rapinoe, the WNBA's Diana Taurasi, and tennis's Billie Jean King leading the charge on social activism and awareness. And in other sports, we see representation all over the place, with diver Tom Daley becoming an Internet sensation during his medaling run in the 2012 London Olympics (remember they made that app after him?), figure skater Adam Rippon having wowed us all in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, and UFC powerhouse Amanda Nunes holding her own as arguably the GOAT of MMA.