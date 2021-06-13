Cancel
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

By Joe Tyrrell
 10 days ago

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$11.80 at Raymond James

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.66.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-0.300 EPS. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO...
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 290.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.
Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 3,570 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of...
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.160–1.130 EPS.
Raymond James Comments on Evertz Technologies Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Evertz Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Patrick Brickley Sells 2,045 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 837 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.
JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley cut their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TSE:OBE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low...
Louis F. Bowers Sells 521 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TRTX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.82.
Evertz Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

ET stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.15.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped...