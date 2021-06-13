Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:NOA)
North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.slatersentinel.com