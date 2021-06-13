Was Joe Biden trolling Britain with his choice of poetry – or choosing his words perfectly?

(CNN) — The coming days will go a long way to deciding if Joe Biden's presidency is one for the history books, or whether it will founder on deep US divides. The first six months of any administration before lawmakers go home for the summer are crucial to enacting an agenda. So it's crunch time for Biden's effort to conclude a deal on infrastructure reform while also honoring his promise to voters to cooperate with Republicans -- though they make no secret of the party's desire to destroy his presidency.