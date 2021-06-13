Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Was Joe Biden trolling Britain with his choice of poetry – or choosing his words perfectly?

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI woke up the other day to a load of Americans arguing in my Twitter feed about Joe Biden’s speech to US air force personnel. The president, landing in Suffolk for the G7 summit being held in Cornwall, addressed the troops and their families stationed at RAF Mildenhall with a large number of thoughts. In precis: “Hey, everyone, America is normal again.” And a quote from WB Yeats: “The world has changed, changed utterly / A terrible beauty has been born.”

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Britain#Americans#Irish#Republican#Anti British#Kipling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy

(CNN) — The coming days will go a long way to deciding if Joe Biden's presidency is one for the history books, or whether it will founder on deep US divides. The first six months of any administration before lawmakers go home for the summer are crucial to enacting an agenda. So it's crunch time for Biden's effort to conclude a deal on infrastructure reform while also honoring his promise to voters to cooperate with Republicans -- though they make no secret of the party's desire to destroy his presidency.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden and Congress face a summer grind to create legislation

WASHINGTON — Until recently, the act of governing seemed to happen at the speed of presidential tweets. But now President Joe Biden is settling in for what appears will be a long, summer slog of legislating. Congress is hunkered down, the House and Senate grinding through a monthslong stretch, lawmakers...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Even now, most GOP voters still reject legitimacy of Biden's win

There's plenty to chew on in the new national poll from Monmouth University, but I've been keeping a close eye in recent months on data regarding the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency. At first blush, the latest results suggest there's been slight progress with a decreasing number of Republican voters rejecting the Democrat's 2020 victory.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
POTUSWashington Post

In trying to pressure Biden, the Catholic bishops forget the lessons of JFK

In September 1960, Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy, against the advice of his political consultants, confronted anti-Catholic bigotry head-on in an extraordinary speech before a hostile audience of several hundred Protestant ministers in Houston. This was days after another group of Protestant clergy, representing 37 denominations and presided over...