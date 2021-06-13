Every reality show always has that one person who isn’t exactly a main cast member but manages to become a fan favorite. On the TLC series Doubling Down with the Derricos (DDWD), Eric Jefferson is that person. Over the years, Eric has become an integral part of the Derrico family, and he is active in helping raise and look after the children. His calm personality and loving guidance certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. During the show’s time on the air, he has stolen the spotlight on several occasions. As a result, lots of people have developed an interest in learning more about him. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Eric Jefferson.