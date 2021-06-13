Chelsea supporters have been incredibly unfair to Jorginho

Jorginho can still remember the journey to the minutest detail: the car ride from his home in the small Brazil town of Imbituba to the airport at Florianopolis; the short flight to Sao Paulo, then the long one to Verona via Frankfurt. Even the trip from Verona Villafranca airport to his new home is seared onto his brain: the trees stripped bare of their leaves, the biting cold of an Italian winter a jolt to the system of a 15-year-old raised on balmy nights on Brazil’s balmy south-east coast.