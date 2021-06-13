Chelsea supporters have been incredibly unfair to Jorginho
Chelsea fans are perhaps the most opinionated people in the football community. This piece was written after Jorginho’s superb performance on the opening of the UEFA Euro 2020 group stages, but this piece is not written based on that, though that’s part of it. Jorginho was largely consistent last season, but it only took Thomas Tuchel’s arrival to make people start acknowledging it. Further, it took a Champions League trophy to make some appreciate it.theprideoflondon.com